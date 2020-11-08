Who was the Jeopardy! host who died this morning?

Alex Trebek. The 36-year host of Jeopardy! died this morning at age 80. Last year, Trebek was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

"In this day and age, when there is so much societal tension, game shows are valuable because they're pleasant," Trebek told New York magazine in 2018.

According to the New York Times obituary, the show's producers said that "episodes of the show hosted by Mr. Trebek would air through Dec. 25 and that they had not made plans for a replacement." Below, the time in 2012 when Boing Boing was part of a Jeopardy! clue: