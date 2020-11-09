Top DOJ official in charge of voter fraud probe quits within hours of Barr memo

"Mr. Barr's authorization prompted the Justice Department official who oversees investigations of voter fraud, Richard Pilger, to step down from the post within hours…"

Anyone else feel like this is a coup? Feeling a lot like a coup, now.

In response to Barr's memo, the top DOJ official overseeing voter fraud investigations just quit, report Mike Schmidt and others at the NYT tonight.

Richard Pilger is out.

Attorney General William P. Barr, wading into President Trump's unfounded accusations of widespread election irregularities, told federal prosecutors on Monday that they were allowed to investigate "specific allegations" of voter fraud before the results of the presidential race are certified. Mr. Barr's authorization prompted the Justice Department official who oversees investigations of voter fraud, Richard Pilger, to step down from the post within hours, according to an email Mr. Pilger sent to colleagues that was obtained by The New York Times. Mr. Barr said he had authorized "specific instances" of investigative steps in some cases. He made clear in a carefully worded memo that prosecutors had the authority to investigate, but he warned that "specious, speculative, fanciful or far-fetched claims should not be a basis for initiating federal inquiries."

More at the NYT.

DOJ folks will appreciate the significance of Richard Pilgar's resignation as head of election crimes – he invoked Mr. Keeney, whose integrity is legendary at DOJ & said, that Barr's sea change in policy toward investigating election crimes compelled him to step down. https://t.co/l8egsI8F9S — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) November 10, 2020

For those keeping score, we've now seen 7 veteran career prosecutors resign from 4 different high-profile cases (Stone, Flynn, Durham, now this) to protest Barr's political weaponization of DOJ. https://t.co/1AWB9WlT1E — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) November 10, 2020