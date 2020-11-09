Apple lifts threat to remove popular terminal app from App Store

Apple was about to remove iSH, a popular terminal emulator app, from the App Store. iSH is a bland app for IT drain-cleaning, does nothing dangerous to users or threatening to Apple, and competes with nothing Apple offers. But it was found to contravene one of Apple's obscure and selectively-enforced rules, and so became another example of how much control the tech giant asserts over its walled garden—until a last-minute reprieve that happened only after the case went viral.

iOS power users are so devoted, and so desperate for a proper terminal environment, that they made this incredible x86-emulator app with an entire Linux stack inside of it.



Instead of celebrating the skill and dedication of their most enthusiastic customers, Apple is killing it. https://t.co/7tbP5Ev6SJ — Marco Arment (@marcoarment) November 8, 2020

We got a call this evening from someone who runs App Review. They apologized for the experience we had, then told us they've accepted our appeal and won't be removing iSH from the store tomorrow. We'll stay in contact with them to work out details. — iSH (@iSH_app) November 9, 2020

Publishing on the app store reminds me of salespeople who must buy their own inventory, give up a significant portion of their profits, and can be ditched by the franchise at any moment. American popular culture's original gig-work death ride.

Then there's the sheer volume of junk on the App Store—garbage apps that seem machine-generated, plagiarism, scams, sleaze—just to add insult to injury.