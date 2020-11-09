Autotuned cat fight

E Flat. That's what these two fighting cats are autotuned too, according to the video's creator. Brian of BetaSmash used Melodyne Autotune to make this masterpiece.

I'm trying to show that cats have a very distinctive language that uses tone, rhythm and tempo to define what they're trying to say. Putting their growls, meows and hisses in an autotuner is bringing their musical language to life, and Im proud of the work we've been doing!!

The video just popped up on my YouTube page, though it's from 2017 and has well over 4M views. It's because Brian just made this video which, in part, describes the process of autotuning cats:

screengrab via BetaSmash