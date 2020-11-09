Biden transition team may take legal action against GSA for refusing to recognize win

The transition team of President-elect Joe Biden may take legal action against ongoing foot-dragging by the General Service Agency (GSA), which is still refusing to recognize the Biden-Harris victory over Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election last week.

Reuters reported the news late Monday evening, quoting a Biden transition official.

Excerpt:

The General Services Administration (GSA) normally recognizes a presidential candidate when it becomes clear who has won an election so that a transition of power can begin.

That has not yet happened despite U.S. television and news networks declaring Biden the winner on Saturday after he secured enough electoral votes to secure the presidency.

The law does not clearly spell out when the GSA must act, but Biden transition officials say their victory is clear and a delay is not justified, even as Trump refuses to concede defeat.