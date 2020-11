It's nice to see the kids expanding their ears and exploring the classics. Here, Austrian death metal band, Dead Territory, performs John Cage's avant-garde "negative soundscape," 4' 33."

You gotta love the lead singer putting in his hearing protection and "tuning up" his headbanger hair.

Here is a Stephen Colbert video from 2015 of NOLA the cat doing an equally moving performance of the piece.

Image: YouTube