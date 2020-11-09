Eating chili peppers may increase lifespan

Researchers looked at health records of 570,000 people from the United States, Italy, China, and Iran and found that people who regularly eat peppers had about a 25% reduction in cardiovascular mortality, cancer mortality, and all-cause mortality compared to people who rarely or never ate them.

From The Independent:

"We were surprised to find that in these previously published studies, regular consumption of chili pepper was associated with an overall risk-reduction of all-cause, cardiovascular disease and cancer mortality," said senior author Bo Xu, a cardiologist at the Cleveland Clinic's Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute in Cleveland, Ohio.

But Dr Xu warned: "The exact reasons and mechanisms that might explain our findings, though, are currently unknown."

"Therefore, it is impossible to conclusively say that eating more chilli pepper can prolong life and reduce deaths, especially from cardiovascular factors or cancer.