Learn to fold the world's best (literally) paper airplane

John Collins, better known as the Paper Airplane Guy, has been a professional paper plane folder more than 30 years—and a Guinness World Record champion for "Farthest Flight by a Paper Aircraft" (226' 10"). Although Wired covers him a lot, it's never boring.

In their video today, the Guy demonstrates how to make his world champion plane. But don't think it's as simple as your typical classroom airplane fold—if you want to partake, you'll need some tools (such as tape, scissors, and a clip) and 37 minutes to learn.