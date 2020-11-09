McDonald's announces "McPlant", vague new vegetable-based food product line

Today McDonald's announced "McPlant", a new food line of food products. Though it isn't describing exactly what or who McPlant is, it will include veggie burgers that taste more like meat.
International President Ian Borden said that McPlant was created "by McDonald's and for McDonald's." Borden said that the McPlant line could also include chicken substitutes. The company has not yet disclosed the supplier for the line. A company spokesperson declined to identify their supplier but said that McDonald's will not be manufacturing the products.