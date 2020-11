In Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic, police stopped a fellow walking his dog after a COVID-19 curfew. Turned out, the dog was a stuffed toy that the man was dragging around on a leash. From UPI:

The man then claimed his walk was an artistic practical joke and was released with a warning.

The dog walker later told the Mlada fronta Dnes newspaper he does not regret his actions.