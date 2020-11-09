Rare yellow turtle found in West Bengal

Indian Forest Service officer Debashish Sharma recently tweeted about the discovery of a rare all-yellow Flapshell Turtle in a pond in West Bengal.

Today a Yellow Turtle was rescued from a Pond in Burdwan,WB. It's one kind of a rarely occuring Flapshell Turtle. @ParveenKaswan @SanthoshaGubbi @RandeepHooda @rameshpandeyifs pic.twitter.com/enTyNAkxmP — Debashish Sharma, IFS (@deva_iitkgp) October 27, 2020

According to Weather.com, this was only the second such incident on record — and the first yellow turtle was only found this past July. In explaining the unique coloration, they said:

The rare colour of the turtle is attributed to the deficiency of pigment called tyrosine, which is present in high amounts in reptiles including crocodiles. Experts say that the absence of colouring pigment is probably due to genetic mutation or congenital disorder.

The real question that remains is: what's its Ninja Turtle name?

EcoTrends: Netizens Surprised With Bright Yellow Colour of Rare Turtle Rescued in West Bengal [The Weather Channel]