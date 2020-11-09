Richard Kadrey and Cassandra Khaw have a new dark fantasy series coming soon

Good news for fans of Richard Kadrey and Cassandra Khaw. They've just announced a two-book deal with Nightfire/Tor about a "freelance psychic operative tracking an ever-morphing supernatural serial killer in New York City." The first novel in the series is called The Dead Take the A Train and is planned for a Summer 2022 release, with the second book following a year later. I'm looking forward to this!

From the release:

The Dead Take the A Train is the first book in the Carrion City series—a fast-paced dark fantasy that combines Kadrey's flair for the supernatural and dark humor with Khaw's gift for twisted, Lovecraftian horror.

Julia Crews—Julie to her friends—packs a lot of magic into her small body. She's smart, tough, stubborn, and consumes enough drugs and alcohol to stun a rhino. She's trying to establish herself as a major Psychic Operative in the New York magic scene, but unlike the other Ops she'll work the worst, the grubbiest, and scariest jobs the city has to offer.

But while Julie is good at her job, she can't seem to catch a break career-wise. That's why she decides to find herself a guardian angel. But when the angel is actually an elder god gone mad, the body count rises rapidly.