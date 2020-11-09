Watch baby and dog at same time with this one weird clothesline trick

"Best kid and dog sitting hack ever," from an Australian mom.

From Storyful:

A New South Wales mother has devised an inventive way to keep a nine-month-old baby and pet occupied, creating a clever hack with her clothesline. Adaminaby mother Kathleen Brittany Egan attached her little boy's Jumper to the rotary clothesline where she had also tied her dog, a Jack Russell named Bella. In the footage, the two are in perfect tandem, as Bella's movements create a carousel effect. "It's Australian culture to swing off the Hills Hoist as a child," Egan told Storyful. "I decided to hang him up on the clothesline because he was getting restless while we were outside. I knew it would keep him entertained," she added.