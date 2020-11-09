Watch Jeopardy!'s Alex Trebek saying "genre" over and over and over

A: This classic clip is an example of a certain genre of Internet video.
Q: What is a supercut?
RIP, Alex Trebek.
RIP, Alex Trebek.
Jez Burrows edited this "supercut of video game characters taking a break from solving crime or shooting people to enjoy a meditative minute of miserable weather." "It's Rain in Games, Part I" (via Waxy) READ THE REST
Don't say anything… (r/DeepIntoYouTube, thanks UPSO!) READ THE REST
A: This clip is an example of a certain genre of Internet video. Q: What is a supercut? Bonus video below, the time Boing Boing was part of a clue on Jeopardy! READ THE REST
