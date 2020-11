In the same spirit of the New York Football Giants (1-7) or the New York Jets (0-8) winning a championship New Yorkers took to their balconies on the Upper East Side to bang pots and pans for Joe Biden who finally edged out Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential race.

The reaction from Manhattan:

Horns honking, people banging pots and pans, clapping on balconies like they did for first responders#BidenPresidentElect@NBCNewYork pic.twitter.com/24eGW0NTo6 — Adam Kuperstein (@Adam4NY) November 7, 2020

If you're happy and you know it bang a pot. Bang. Bang.