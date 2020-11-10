Browser extension to show classic Google search results

Google search now typically shows advertising for other Google things atop its search results—more than 40 percent of the home page, according to a recent investigation published by The Markup. So they built a browser extension, Simple Search, that removes all by the "traditional" search results.

The extension places them in a box above the plethora of search engine products. You can tab through pages of results, submit new queries, and go back to the full results page easily. It is available for Firefox and Chrome browsers and works for both Google and Bing search engines. The extension lets you travel back to a time when online search operated a little differently.

I gave it a spin on Firefox and it works perfectly, though I'm not sure about the modal-style popup window. Adblockers such as uBlock Origin also kill the Google ad cruft.