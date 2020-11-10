Learn how to become an in-demand Cisco engineer with this expert-led training

Categorizing someone as a power user is usually just a nebulous term, meaning they spend a lot of time with a system or a procedure, and likely knows a lot about it through experience. But, if you're a Cisco Power User, that's considered more than just an empty characterization.

Cisco classifies one of their power users as someone who "can perform all the operations as an admin user." That means everything from managing other users and roles, to monitoring resources, to knowing all the ins and outs of Cisco networking software and hardware.

It's a tall order, but those who tackle The Certified Cisco Power User Bundle will be ready to handle everything Cisco. Not to mention, they'll be qualified to become a certified Cisco-approved pro, capable of tackling all modern business communication needs.

With over five courses packed with 80 hours of instruction content, this package can get any learner up to speed on everything Cisco, covering routing protocols, networks, troubleshooting, and more.

With routing and switching at the heart of a Cisco network, The Complete Guide to Cisco CCNA 200-125 and Cisco ICND2 200-105: CCNA Bootcamp is complete with full lectures, hands-on practice labs, problem-solving puzzles, and more. Once you're finished, you'll have the background needed to take and pass the Cisco CCNA 200-125 exam, one of the most respected network certifications available anywhere.

The networking knowledge continues in the Cisco ICND1 100-105: CCENT Certification Bootcamp. This course focuses on core networking basics to help students land a coveted Cisco Certified Entry Networking Technician (CCENT) certification, making them ready for entry-level support roles with large and small Cisco networks.

Meanwhile, Cisco Certified Network Associate IPv4 Course gets deeper into other key networking issues, covering IP addressing, subnetting, VLSM, route summarization, wildcard masking, common network equipment, basic router administrative commands, and more.

Cisco Certified Network Associate: Multiple Practice Labs and Border Gateway Pro lets students put all of their learning to the test. Over a series of hands-on practice labs, they'll face real world challenges that will show up on Cisco certification exams, like creating virtual local area networks, verifying and configuring IP addresses, and establishing border gateway protocol (BGP).

These courses would normally cost users almost $200 each, but with this current offer, you can get all five for only $39.99.

