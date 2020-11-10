Scooby-Doo co-creator Ken Spears dead at 82

Ken Spears, 82, died in Los Angeles on Friday. Spears was an animation legend and the co-creator of Scooby-Doo with longtime business partner Joe Ruby, who died just 10 weeks ago.

"Warner Bros. Animation is saddened to learn of the passing of Ken Spears and we send our warmest thoughts to his loved ones. He was a true innovator in the industry whose gifts of humor and storytelling continue to delight audiences," Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, said in a statement. Register added, "You cannot find a screen in the world that has not played a version of Scooby-Doo. We continue to be inspired by his work at Warner Bros. Animation and are honored to carry on the legacy of his beloved characters."