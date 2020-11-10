These TaoTronics noise-canceling headphones give you an escape from the world outside your ears

One of the secrets of tech manufacturers is that if you know the brands to look for, you can sometimes buy quality products from a smaller brand with the same components inside as those used by the biggest makers– at a price well below that big-name premium.

Case in point, the hybrid active noise-cancelling headphones from TaoTronics could be just what you've been looking for. While you may not be overly familiar with their lines of audio equipment or home appliances, the SoundSurge 55 over-ear headphones deliver top-notch audio that Digital Journal called "rich and dynamic, with good stereo quality." With aptX coding, listeners get an immersive experience with Bluetooth 5.0 for an unwavering, uninterrupted connection.

Noise cancellation and the ability to screen out ambient sound is becoming an absolute must among top audio manufacturers, and, not only is that included in the SoundSurge 55s, there are actually three different noise-cancelling modes.

That might be because these headphones have a digital noise cancellation chip made by tech titan, Sony. Whether listeners are in travel, office, or ambient mode, these headphones can block out sound blending into your music with the push of a button.

This pair also comes with a CVC 8.0 noise-cancelling microphone as well. This allows wearers to conduct clear, hassle-free calls, so your voice always cuts through any background noise and clutter.

With a battery life of up to 30 hours, the SoundSurge 55s also includes a fast charging feature, that immediately gives users another 2 hours of playback time, from just a 5-minute USB plug-in. In fact, it only takes 45 minutes to take this battery from zero back to a full 30-hour charge.

These headphones are also supremely comfortable, with memory foam ear pads, adjustable headband and ear-cup angles, and even a foldable design, which makes packing them into the included carrying case very simple.

Regularly $107, you can save over 15% off the price of the TaoTronic Hybrid Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones right now, bringing the final total to just $89.99.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

Prices subject to change.