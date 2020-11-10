What booking the Four Seasons Total Landscaping parking lot probably sounded like

When the Trump administration hilariously (and accidentally, right??) booked Philly's Four Seasons Total Landscaping instead of the Four Seasons Hotel for their press conference, they must have known the snafu would become the butt of many jokes. This one is particularly good. It started when comedian Christine Nangle, playing a Four Seasons Total Landscaping employee, imagined taking the call to book the "venue." It didn't take long after posting it on Twitter for another comedian to pick up the torch and continue the joke. Wyatt Bunce played the harried Trump staffer making the call. It was just a matter of time before someone combined both phony conversations.

Don't feel too bad for the now-famous (women-owned, minority) landscaping company for being pushed into this political theater. On Monday, they promise to have tee-shirts for sale.