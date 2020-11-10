Woman arrested for impersonating FBI agent to get free Chick-fil-A

Kimberly Ragsdale, 47, of Georgia was arrested for impersonating an FBI agent in an attempt to get a free meal at Chick-fil-A. Employees called the police and asked to see her FBI credentials. When she couldn't provide evidence, she was handcuffed and charged with impersonating a public official.

From The Smoking Gun:

After being handcuffed, Ragsdale continued her charade. "Ms. Ragsdale then began to talk into her shirt like she was talking into a radio telling someone that we were arresting her and to send someone to Rockmart PD," reported Officer William Gilstrap.

Chick-fil-A workers told another cop that Ragsdale had been coming to the restaurant (seen below) "for several days saying she worked with the FBI and requested free food."

Seen in the above booking photo, Ragsdale was charged with impersonating a public official.