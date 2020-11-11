Get early Black Friday savings on these essential Apple Watch accessories

With sales on Apple Watch models already starting to heat up ahead of Black Friday and the rest of the holiday shopping season, you may want to consider some Apple Watch accessories to go under the tree, as well.

To help, we've compiled more than a dozen deals on cables, power banks, docking stations, and other critical items to make sure that your new Apple Watch stays fully powered up and ready to rock in 2021.

Docks under $15

It's minimalist. It's modern. And it's designed as the perfect perch from which to keep your Apple Watch fully juiced up. With the urethane coating over the silver and a brushed aluminum finish preventing scratches, its clever design slyly feeds the charging cable behind the dock, so you don't have to look at unsightly cables.

The NightStand is another item for those who enjoy low-key, low-profile charging docks. However, don't confuse low-key for low-impact. Made from soft, medical-grade silicone, this stand locks to the back of an Apple Watch with air suction, and it easily docks and undocks while feeding power to the device.

Ready to charge up both your Apple Watch and your iPhone, this all-in-one powered charging station has your Apple needs covered. The built-in power supply has two dedicated USB ports to free up a wall outlet, remove cable clutter, and provide the perfect amount of charging power for both your watch and your iPhone or iPad.

Charging Stations

If charging two Apple devices at once is good, three is even better. The Porta 3-in-1 lets you wirelessly power up your AirPods and Apple Watch, while the USB output port charges your Android or iOS smartphone via cable at the same time. And, with an 8,000mAh capacity battery, this power bank has the juice to tackle every charging task quickly and efficiently.

You can get away from the cheap plastic or futuristic metal look with this ultra-earthy, yet stylishly practical dock. Hand-shaped from solid wood and featuring a detailed finish, this charger exudes class while making sure an iPhone and an Apple Watch can both power up at the same time.

With a 4.8 out of 5-star editor's rating from GadgetFlow, this hand-crafted wooden charging station, finished with eco-friendly oils, also looks great on your desk. While the two 5-foot long MFI-certified Lightning cords can keep your iPhone, Airpods, and Apple Watch all charged up, the innovative micro-suction tape technology makes it easy to attach and detach a device from the unit with just one hand.

Sometimes, you don't have the patience for a slow charge. Thankfully, this two-pronged power station supports dual, unlimited, fast charging, feeding a maximum 10 watts wirelessly to Qi-enabled devices, while the charging cable surges 7.5 watts at the top of Apple's fast-charging specs. This stand is even calibrated to trickle energy to smaller devices, so every device gets the power they need by the safest means possible.

Quad charging

Whether you prefer the wood slab look or the multi-functional tray approach, these 4-in-1 chargers from NytSnd truly serve all your desktop power needs. Made of premium Amish-sourced wood, these chargers blend into any desk look, while wirelessly charging three Qi-compatible devices at once with the 5-coil full surface area and the built-in MFI-certified Apple Watch charger.

Including foreign object detection (FOD) to prevent overheating, overpressure, and overcurrents, there's also an integrated Lightning connector for charging an Apple device while using it. And, the tray for holding your wallet, keys, and other items is a nice clutter-free touch, too.

Portable chargers

Keep your Apple Watch fully charged while you're on the go. Just drape the watch over this portable mini charger that plugs right into your laptop or a device's USB port, and let the wireless charging begin. Pocket-sized and engineered to work almost anywhere, this charger can fully boost your Apple Watch's power reserves in less than 2.5 hours.

Clip this 2.5-inch charger to your keyring or bag, and you'll have 950mAh lithium-ion battery power to boost your Apple Watch whenever you need it. Its microcomputer electronic system wirelessly charges the touch-sensitive Apple Watch by simply placing the watch on this black magnetic charger. You can even adjust the angle without breaking the often-finicky charging center of the device's wireless charging system.

This ultra-portable power bank-charger duo with an integrated MFi-certified Apple Watch magnetic charge and a smart high-speed USB output can rapidly power up both devices when you need a kick. The massive 8,000 mAh capacity means you've got enough power to keep your Apple Watch charged for up to two weeks, or your iPhone charged for about three days. There's even a strap to keep your devices and the charger connected while you stay on the move.

Charging cables

If you want charging done right, go straight to the source and get a cable right from Apple itself. These cords in 1 and 2-meter lengths combine Apple's MagSafe technology with inductive charging, a sealed system, free of exposed contacts. The magnets easily snap the connection between the watch and cable into place, guaranteeing a smooth, clean power feed.

