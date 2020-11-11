New Yorker writer fired after zoom dick incident

Jeffrey Toobin, the New Yorker writer who exposed his penis to colleagues on a videoconference call, was today fired by the magazine. Toobin's name quickly became synonymous with online genital exposure after the incident was publicized, and he was suspended shortly after the incident. He announced the final outcome today on Twitter.

"I was fired today by @NewYorker after 27 years as a Staff Writer," Toobin wrote. "I will always love the magazine, will miss my colleagues, and will look forward to reading their work."

Toobin said that he thought he had muted the camera—"I believed I was not visible on Zoom"—in a public apology that did not quite explain the circumstances to anyone's satisfaction.