In a charming illustration of Bernoulli's principle, the air vent on the new XBox Series X game console is reportedly fast and direct to keep a ping pong ball afloat. u/SnowFlakesMilkHoney on Reddit posted a photo demonstrating this (detail excerpted above), though I haven't seen video that would actually prove it.

If true, other uses for a new XBox will include dehumidifying basements, slow-cooking eggs and drying genital hair.