Now that bitcoin is bumping up against $16k, a few people have asked me how they can learn more about bitcoin. I've read about 10 books on Bitcoin (for my work as a researcher at Institute for the Future) and my favorite one is Bitcoin for the Befuddled. It does a great job of explaining how Bitcoin works, going into detail without being overly complex. It's several years old, but the basic principles of bitcoin's blockchain haven't changed.
The best book about Bitcoin
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- bitcoin
$1 billion bitcoin mystery solved
Earlier this week someone moved nearly a billion dollars worth of bitcoin (69,369 BTC ) from a wallet address that hadn't been active since 2015. Speculation was rampant about who it could be. Kim Jong Un? An Eastern European crime syndicate? Hackers who cracked the password (they'd been brute force attacking it for years)? Well, according… READ THE REST
A 17-year-old was arrested for being the "mastermind" of the massive bitcoin Twitter hack
A 17-year-old boy from Tampa, Florida was arrested by the FBI, IRS, US Secret Service, and Florida law enforcement, who accuse the teenager of being the "mastermind" behind the Bitcoin scam Twitter hack that compromised the accounts of over a dozen famous people including Elon Musk, Joe Biden, Bill Gates, and President Obama. Here's the… READ THE REST
The U.S. Internal Revenue Service made a deal with Coinbase
Public records show that the IRS made a deal with cryptocurrnecy exchange firm Coinbase to use the Coinbase Analytics blockchain tracing software. READ THE REST
This SwiftUI training course explains how to create an app for all of your Apple devices
App development isn't easy. Even if you've got a great idea for an app, building it and getting it into the hands of users is another story entirely. For example, if you decide to build an app for the iPhone, does that mean it automatically works in other Apple devices, like on an iPad? Or… READ THE REST
Get early Black Friday savings on these essential Apple Watch accessories
With sales on Apple Watch models already starting to heat up ahead of Black Friday and the rest of the holiday shopping season, you may want to consider some Apple Watch accessories to go under the tree, as well. To help, we've compiled more than a dozen deals on cables, power banks, docking stations, and… READ THE REST
These TaoTronics noise-canceling headphones give you an escape from the world outside your ears
One of the secrets of tech manufacturers is that if you know the brands to look for, you can sometimes buy quality products from a smaller brand with the same components inside as those used by the biggest makers– at a price well below that big-name premium. Case in point, the hybrid active noise-cancelling headphones… READ THE REST