"Dumb sonofabitch, you don't watch it 24 hours a day."
Watch Alex Trebek's cursing outtakes from Jeopardy! promotional clips
- bloopers
- Funny
- game shows
- television
- tv
Watch NBC News reporter Ken Dilanian cursing on a hot mic
"Oh, shit. Fuck." READ THE REST
Unnervingly good entry in the "what languages sound like to non-speakers" genre
Over the years there've been many amusing and clever illustrations of what English (or other languages) sound like to non-speakers. This latest example, by Diego J. Rivas, offers a complete tour of English, Arabic, French, Spanish and other languages, complete with regional accents. EEAAAUUUU, laventry gaight frough Lopford 'n' Lanterbury. READ THE REST
Watch baby and dog at same time with this one weird clothesline trick
"Best kid and dog sitting hack ever," from an Australian mom. From Storyful: A New South Wales mother has devised an inventive way to keep a nine-month-old baby and pet occupied, creating a clever hack with her clothesline. Adaminaby mother Kathleen Brittany Egan attached her little boy's Jumper to the rotary clothesline where she had… READ THE REST
