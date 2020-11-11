The now-defunct MiniDisc format was introduced in 1992. I still have a minidisc player but haven't used it for years. In this video, I found out that album cases for pre-recorded mini discs are much better in Japan than in other countries. They are smaller and thinner and less brittle. It's often the case that Japanese versions of products are of better quality than American and European counterparts, and more expensive.
Why Japan's MiniDisc cases were the best
