A family in Denver, Colorado, looked out their window one day and saw a very large black bear mom and two cubs way up in a tree, out in the yard. They video'd it, and thank goodness mom bear figured out how to get her babies back to solid ground safely. [VIDEO]
Bear mom and cub not sure how to get down from up in this tree
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- animals
- bears
Rare yellow turtle found in West Bengal
Indian Forest Service officer Debashish Sharma recently tweeted about the discovery of a rare all-yellow Flapshell Turtle in a pond in West Bengal. According to Weather.com, this was only the second such incident on record — and the first yellow turtle was only found this past July. In explaining the unique coloration, they said: The… READ THE REST
Two cats have a conversation
"Two cats just talking about the birds on another lazy day." An oldie but goodie from 2012. [@Teleporterdown] READ THE REST
These goats love voting
In Ohio, Tammy Tunison shot this video of her pet goats with 'I love voting' stickers on their heads, at their Oberlin farm on October 17. Tunison told Storyful she and her husband had mailed off their absentee ballots on that morning, and she thought it would be funny to put the little "I love… READ THE REST
Get Apple AirPods Pro and all the accessories now at Black Friday prices
For hot items, you can already feel the engines revving for Black Friday. Sure, this year, we will probably see a decided lack of retail warriors on the ground charging through Target and Walmart, but don't fool yourself. The online sprees will be just as hot, if not hotter, than ever. Thankfully, there are ways… READ THE REST
The Alpcour Bike Stand turns your road bike into an awesome indoor bike
As the winter months settle in, a lot of our favorite outdoor activities will inevitably end up in deep-freeze until next spring's thaw. Unfortunately, one of those is cycling. But while rain, snow, chilly temperatures, and wet, hazardous conditions might keep your bike off the streets and trails until next year, that doesn't mean it… READ THE REST
This SwiftUI training course explains how to create an app for all of your Apple devices
App development isn't easy. Even if you've got a great idea for an app, building it and getting it into the hands of users is another story entirely. For example, if you decide to build an app for the iPhone, does that mean it automatically works in other Apple devices, like on an iPad? Or… READ THE REST