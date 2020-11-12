Beware of buying cryptocurrency on Paypal

Paypal now lets you buy and sell cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin and Ethereum. A lot of people are excited about it, and some have speculated that this is why the price of bitcoin has gone up.

But Paypal's FAQ reveals some big shortcomings to its cryptocurrency offerings. (I've included the entire FAQ below because there's not a direct URL to it)

First, you can't actually use the cryptocurrency to buy and sell things, though Paypal hints that paying for goods and services with cryptocurrencies could be possible in the future. The problem is, every crypto exchange in the world already lets you pay for things with cryptocurrencies.

I also learned from reading the FAQ that Paypal controls the private keys associated with any cryptocurrency you buy through Paypal. What that means is you have only illusory control of your cryptocurrency, not actual control. They can decide to take your bitcoin away from you and force you to do through a difficult appeal process to get it back. With Paypal's long history of freezing people's accounts for all sorts of reasons, it doesn't seem like a good idea to buy crypto through Paypal.

Now, if Paypal allowed you to immediately transfer any crypto you buy to a wallet that you control, that would make it better. But the FAQ says:

"the crypto in your account cannot be transferred to other accounts on or off PayPal." Huh?

tldr; buying cryptocurrency on Paypal means:

You can't use it for anything. Paypal can lock you out of your account at any time.

Pass.