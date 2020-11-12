Biden wins Arizona, first Dem to take state since Clinton era

A third credible poll-watcher called Arizona for Joe Biden last night, capping off a weeklong vote-count there for the president-elect. Fox News and the AP called it for Biden shortly after the close of polls on last Tuesday's election, but no other networks followed suit and it soon seemed their call may have been premature.

Last night, however, Decision Desk HQ announced the state had gone blue.

Decision Desk HQ Projects Biden (D) Has Won The State Of AZ And Its 11 Electoral Votes



Race Called At 10:29 PM EST



All Results: https://t.co/7CxbLsQ3gY — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 12, 2020

With more than 99% of votes counted, Biden has 1,663,447 tallied (49.41%) to Donald Trump's 1,651,812 (49.06%). The few remaining to be processed are very unlikely to yield the 11,635-vote advantage Trump would need to prevail.

That said, The New York Times, CBS News, ABC News and BBC all seem to be waiting for a Trump win to be mathematically impossible before calling it themselves.

There's little pressure to do so at this point, as Biden has sailed far clear of the 270 electoral votes needed to win, notwithstanding Trump's legal flailing and Republicans' refusal to acknowledge Trump's defeat. Biden will end on 306 electoral votes to Trump's 232 if Georgia, the last state yet to be called, also falls his way.

Biden is ahead about 5% in the popular vote.