Corey Lewandowski, an adviser to the Trump campaign, has tested positive for the coronavirus. [CNN]

• UPDATE: So has the Chief of Staff for the RNC, Richard Walters.

Mr. Lewandowski was present at the White House on election night, which is increasingly looking like it was a super-spreader event.

Notably, he was also present at the now famous Rudy Giuliani Four Seasons Total Landscaping press conference.

Oops.

Here is Corey Lewandowski outside the convention center in Philadelphia last week: pic.twitter.com/hqOd2qt3zy — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) November 12, 2020

