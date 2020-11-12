The old ice cream scoop we had wasn't really an ice cream scoop. It was a disher and was more suited for scooping mashed potatoes than ice cream. When the trigger mechanism on it finally broke, I happily got rid of it and replaced it with the OXO Good Grips Solid Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop. This surprisingly heavy scoop is made from a solid chunk of stainless steel with a comfortable rubber grip and comes with a pointed end that digs right into hard ice cream, especially if you run hot water over it.
Dig into hard ice cream with this pointy tip scoop
- SHARE
- TWEET
- 8 COMMENTS
- kitchen tools
- useful stuff
Good price on a 12-pack of bar towels
A set of twelve white terrycloth 16 x 9 inch bar towels (aka bar mops) are on sale on Amazon right now for a good price. They come in other colors, too, but cost a bit more. READ THE REST
Use this code to get a wireless Nintendo Switch controller for cheap
I've put off buying a Switch controller because I don't want to spend $60. But if you use code 50VTY8Z5 at checkout you can get this highly-rated third-party wireless Switch controller for a great price. READ THE REST
Awesome nail clippers
About 10 years ago I was in New York City, walking to Martha Stewart's office to interview her for Wired. About 10 minutes before my appointment, I noticed my fingernails looked too long for polite company. It suddenly became very important that I trim my nails immediately. I spotted a bodega and found the tiny… READ THE REST
Get Apple AirPods Pro and all the accessories now at Black Friday prices
For hot items, you can already feel the engines revving for Black Friday. Sure, this year, we will probably see a decided lack of retail warriors on the ground charging through Target and Walmart, but don't fool yourself. The online sprees will be just as hot, if not hotter, than ever. Thankfully, there are ways… READ THE REST
The Alpcour Bike Stand turns your road bike into an awesome indoor bike
As the winter months settle in, a lot of our favorite outdoor activities will inevitably end up in deep-freeze until next spring's thaw. Unfortunately, one of those is cycling. But while rain, snow, chilly temperatures, and wet, hazardous conditions might keep your bike off the streets and trails until next year, that doesn't mean it… READ THE REST
This SwiftUI training course explains how to create an app for all of your Apple devices
App development isn't easy. Even if you've got a great idea for an app, building it and getting it into the hands of users is another story entirely. For example, if you decide to build an app for the iPhone, does that mean it automatically works in other Apple devices, like on an iPad? Or… READ THE REST