Dig into hard ice cream with this pointy tip scoop

The old ice cream scoop we had wasn't really an ice cream scoop. It was a disher and was more suited for scooping mashed potatoes than ice cream. When the trigger mechanism on it finally broke, I happily got rid of it and replaced it with the OXO Good Grips Solid Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop. This surprisingly heavy scoop is made from a solid chunk of stainless steel with a comfortable rubber grip and comes with a pointed end that digs right into hard ice cream, especially if you run hot water over it.