You may recall that last year, Nautilus EV discovered a whale fall being actively scavenged. One year later they returned to see what happens a year after a baleen whale dies and sinks to the bottom of the sea.

Whale falls are of great interest to scientists because they have not been easy to document before the advent of undersea craft. It's cool to watch them take some samples as they survey the site.

Image: YouTube / EVNautilus