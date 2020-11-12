Get Apple AirPods Pro and all the accessories now at Black Friday prices

For hot items, you can already feel the engines revving for Black Friday. Sure, this year, we will probably see a decided lack of retail warriors on the ground charging through Target and Walmart, but don't fool yourself. The online sprees will be just as hot, if not hotter, than ever.

Thankfully, there are ways of working around all those shopping horror stories. Case in point, this set of sales on Apple AirPods Pro and a whole world of AirPods-related accessories are now available at Black Friday prices. So, you can grab everything you need now, save a bunch of money, and avoid the digital stampede later this month.

On top of that, you can also save an added 15% off most of these products below, as well as many products site-wide for a limited time, by entering the coupon code SAVE15NOV when you check out.

There's a reason AirPods Pro have been called "the king of wireless earbuds." That's because Apple's flagship headphones check virtually every box for both an avid audio connoisseur and casual user, alike. Custom-built high-excursion, low-distortion drivers deliver powerful bass from their H1 chip, while active noise cancellation blocks out environmental sounds that can interrupt your listening. Six sensors, three mics, and flexible silicone ear tips allow for fully customized audio, crystal clear phone connections, and a comfortable fit throughout the 30 hours of battery life per charge with the accompanying charging case.

Earhoox

If you're among the users who aren't enamored with how standard AirPods fit in your ear, that's where Earhoox come in. These simple silicone attachments were specifically designed for Apple EarPods and AirPods to create a more snug fit in your ears, whether you're running to work, running at the gym, or listening to music.

With its topless design, this charging dock allows for fumble-free charging, especially while you're driving, thanks to the included stand and car mount. Along with a two-pack of Earhoox, this charger has been designed to deliver power without having to take off Earhoox attachments.

In addition to including a standard 2-pack and charger, the Earhoox AirPod Survival Kit also features a magnetic strip to bind your AirPods together so they don't get lost, as well as a protective case so they always stay undamaged by your adventures in the outside world.

Accessory kits

This combination of items will help you keep your AirPods Pro safe. The protective case and carabiner keep the buds attached and secure from drops or scratches when not in use. Then, when you've got the AirPods Pro working, the anti-loss ropes, as well as the anti-loss silicone sleeve, can help make sure they don't roll under a seat or get lost.

This package includes all the AirPods protection you need. Engineered from durable and impact-absorbent elastomers, this set includes a rugged silicone case, sports style ear hooks, wing covers, a magnetic neck strap, a carabiner attachment, a watch strap holder, and even a travel zipper pouch to keep it all in.

Chargers

This LOGiiX pad takes that uncertainty about whether a wireless charge is actually working off the table. This charger is engineered for a precise fit with an AirPods case, so the moment it's set on the pad, the fool-proof wireless charging begins immediately on this ultra-slim, ultra-lightweight pad.

Engraved with the size of your AirPod case, this sleek wireless 5W Qi charger and its pure copper coil for fast charging is a perfect accessory. And, if you want to charge your iPhone too, the pad's 8mm induction distance makes that no problem either. The pad also features upgraded temperature control and cooling design to avoid any overheating or burning.

Cases

This case is fashioned from premium, tough, shock-proof ballistic nylon to protect your buds from accidental drops, or any other damage. Lightweight and compact, you can hook the built-in carabiner to your backpack for on-the-go transport. And, there's even a compartment inside to stash cords and other needed accessories.

This classic, yet modern leather case is a big step up from those cheap plastic carrying cases. Crafted from durable, single-piece construction, your AirPods Pro stay stylishly protected, allowing users to charge right through the case. The built-in bronze metal clip lets you attach the case anywhere you'd like.

Use coupon code SAVE15NOV to save 15% on almost all products, site-wide.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

Prices subject to change.