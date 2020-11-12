Grandiose narcissists reject experts, study finds

I didn't know there are two types of narcissists until I came across this new study, titled "Grandiose narcissists and decision making: Impulsive, overconfident, and skeptical of experts–but seldom in doubt."

There's vulnerable or clinical narcissism, "which is characterized by anxiety, a fragile self-concept, and low self-esteem," and there's grandiose narcissism, "characterized by grandiosity, self-confidence, risk taking, impulsiveness, an inflated view of one's abilities, a sense of entitlement, low social empathy, and a willingness and ability to use others to achieve one's own self-interest."

From the study, published in Personality and Individual Differences:

Image: By Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America – Donald Trump, CC BY-SA 2.0 (Modified)