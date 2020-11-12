How to minimize COVID-19 transmission during Thanksgiving: Pass the stuffing, not the coronavirus

The absolute best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 is to not have extended family gatherings, or participate in gatherings at all. But not everyone is going to be capable of following that guidance.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has published some guidelines to minimize transmission of COVID-19 for those who will be visiting with family during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

Read:

• CDC — Celebrating Thanksgiving

• CDC — Holiday Celebrations and Small Gatherings

These anti-coronavirus tips also include things people can do at the table, during the holiday meal, to minimize spread risk.

My guess is it's also helpful in minimizing other airborne seasonal illnesses, and it's interesting science. Stay safe everyone, and here's a great Twitter thread from Dr. Tara Smith about the subject. As she says about the meal itself – "Keys: masks, ventilation, distance, hand hygiene and not sharing utensils. Keep it short."

If you're determined to have a larger gathering, today is the day for everyone attending to start quarantining if possible. Have groceries delivered, stay home and avoid others not in your household if you can. This will reduce your chance of exposure between now and Tday. /3 — Dr. Tara C. Smith (@aetiology) November 12, 2020

If you and other attendees can get tested prior to gathering, that could also give additional peace of mind, but keep in mind that any exposures that occur after taking the test can still leave you at risk of infection. A negative test with later exposures isn't a guarantee. /5 — Dr. Tara C. Smith (@aetiology) November 12, 2020