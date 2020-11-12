In test run, Hyperloop travels almost as fast as Toyota Yaris

Virgin's implementation of the Hyperloop vacuum-tube train hit 100 miles per hour in a test run yesterday, only 8 MPH short of the top speed of the Toyota Yaris. Congratulations, everyone!
Still, Virgin Hyperloop executives view the test as a major milestone and a step toward commercializing hyperloop technology. Josh Giegel, Virgin Hyperloop's Chief Technology Officer, and Sara Luchian, its Director of Passenger Experience, took the first ride. They sat in Virgin Hyperloop's two-person pod, which includes seat belts, plush seats and small windows.Giegel told CNN Business that hyperloop pods can travel at the speed of aircraft but with a fraction of the energy consumption.