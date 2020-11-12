Liz and Richard Uihlein, billionaire Trump megadonors of Uline packaging, got COVID-19 after scoffing at risks

Liz Uihlein, 75, said in a message to employees: "After these long months, I thought we'd never get it. Well, Trump got it."

Liz and Richard Uihlein, billionaire conservative megadonors and Trump backers who own the Uline packaging company, announced today they have contracted COVID-19.

The Uihleins previously made statements minimizing the risks posed by the coronavirus. They won't say where they might have contracted it.

From the Guardian:

Richard and Liz Uihlein, conservative megadonors who own the Uline packaging company based in Wisconsin and are two of the Republican party's most significant financial backers, told employees on Wednesday that they had contracted the disease after being "around people with Covid". Liz Uihlein, 75, said in the message to employees: "After these long months, I thought we'd never get it. Well, Trump got it," she said. The news was first reported by Patch.com, a local news website, and was confirmed by the Guardian. It is not clear where the Uihleins might have been infected.

Read more at the Guardian: Billionaire Trump donors contract Covid-19 after downplaying risks