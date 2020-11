President-elect Joe Biden, who will be the second Catholic to serve as U.S. president, spoke today with Pope Francis.

Pope Francis congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on his election win, which U.S. GOP lawmakers are for the most part refusing to acknowledge, as is the outgoing president, who is an asshole.

Pope Francis called Biden to congratulate him on the election results. Biden will be the 2nd Catholic US president in history. Biden's team is still waiting on the Trump administration though to initiate the formal transition process, which usually starts immediately. — Anne Flaherty (@AnneKFlaherty) November 12, 2020

Biden spoke with Pope Francis this morning and talked about working together "on issues such as caring for the marginalized and the poor, addressing the crisis of climate change and welcoming and integrating immigrants and refugees into our communities," per readout. pic.twitter.com/bl2NB1UPBG — Chris Johnson (@chrisjohnson82) November 12, 2020

NEW: Pope Francis congratulates Biden in phone callhttps://t.co/cMDfUGE5Yk — Axios (@axios) November 12, 2020