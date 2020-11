Pro golfer Jon Rahm apparently summoned divine spirits to compel a golf shot to walk on water and bend across a green to roll in for a hole-in-one at The Masters during a practice round.

From pond to pin! Rahm skips to a hole-in-one on No. 16 at #themasters pic.twitter.com/JNNPWgW9OP — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 10, 2020

Perhaps with it being the Spaniard's 26th birthday the forces of good granted him this spectacular golf shot, albeit not one that counts in tournament play.