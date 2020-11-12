Third Spanish art restoration goes wonderfully awry

It's being described as "The potato head of Palencia"—yet another botched restoration of an invaluable work of art executed by amateurs in Spain.

The potato head of Palencia now joins a pantheon of other botched jobs in Spain, the most infamous of which still remains the 2012 "Monkey Christ" restoration of Elías García Martínez's Ecce Homo fresco in the town of Borja. More recent incidents include a failed attempt in Valencia earlier this year to treat a painting of the Virgin Mary—which is a copy of a 17th-century work by the Spanish Baroque artist Bartolomé Esteban Murillo.

Responding to the Palencia restoration, Spain's Professional Association of Restorers and Conservators (ACRE) wrote on Twitter that the job was "NOT a professional restoration".