Video: enraged Trump supporter threatens, spits at teen

A teenager in Florida got into an argument with a belligerent Trump supporter and filmed his appalling behavior. The man exited his truck to get in her face, threatened to hurt her, repeatedly tried to provoke her into touching him, and finally spat at her after returning to his vehicle.

The teen kept her calm and rattled off a series of insults, each of which seemed quite effective at making the man even angrier.

Trump supporters are cracking pic.twitter.com/B3zy4QDibw — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) November 12, 2020

It's good that she did not cower before this disgusting criminal, but he is so close to losing it. They are all so, so close to losing it.