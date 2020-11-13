Earliest known photograph of a tornado

This photo was taken on April 26, 1884 and is the earliest known shot of a tornado (compare to the second-earliest). It appears to be a 3D or stereographic image, too, but my effort at recreating the 3D effect (below, as a two-frame GIF) doesn't seem particularly impressive.

Modern meteorologists consider Adam's photograph to indeed be the first image, corroborated by Signal Corps weather maps and the newspaper account containing a physical description of the storm. The cabinet card bears Adams' mark and the nearby church can be seen along the right edge. The stereograph is cropped more tightly on the twister and also was probably produced by Adams for resale. The images are held in the Library & Archives collection at the Kansas Historical Society.

Via r/interestingasfuck and weathernationtv.