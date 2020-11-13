Though raised 8 inches last year, the 11foot8 bridge is still eating trucks. In the 158th incident filmed at the legendary underpass, it gobbles up the protruding AC units of a large recreational vehicle.
Formerly 11foot8 bridge devours RV's air conditioning units
