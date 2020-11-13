Last states called: Biden wins Georgia, Trump limps to finish in N.C.

Poll-watchers have finally called Georgia for Joe Biden, who flips a fifth state blue—one Democrats haven't taken since 1992. Trump's consolation prize today is North Carolina, which many pollsters thought would vote for his opponent.

Though Biden's defeat of Donald Trump was clear within days of last week's election, the vote-counts in several states remained close enough for networks to hold off announcing the winners there. Georgia and N.C. were the last. All 50 states have now been called in the White House race.