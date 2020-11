Congressional Republicans and Democrats are to welcome their incoming legislators in two fabulous dinners on Capitol Hill. Tables will be socially distanced, enhanced ventilation will whirr, and death shall hold sway over all within 14 to 30 days of onset of symptoms.

House Dem and GOP leaders are holding respective dinners for new members.



.@SpeakerPelosi told me it's safe. "It's very spaced," she said and there is enhanced ventilation and the Capitol physician signed off. pic.twitter.com/ZXjf72lnrP — Leigh Ann Caldwell (@LACaldwellDC) November 13, 2020

With coronavirus cases exploding in the U.S. and virtually no chance of government relief, this is perfectly symbolic of what has not been won with the dethroning of Trump.