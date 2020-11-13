Melissa McCarthy apologizes for donation to group with history of anti-LGBT

Sometimes the good we try to do hits a tripwire along the way. Melissa McCarthy's 20 Days of Kindness, which spotlights 20 great charities over 20 days, did just that when they donated $20,000 to Exodus Cry, an evangelical group with a history of anti-LGBT and anti-abortion activism. The donation was rescinded as soon as the mistake had been discovered. McCarthy's upcoming film "Superintelligence" on HBO Max is also associated with the #20DaysofKindness charity.
Watch Melissa McCarthy's apology posted on Instagram: