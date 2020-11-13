Masatsugu Fueki shows us his practice of making soy sauce the same way it was done more than 200 years ago at Japan's Fueki Syoyu Brewing factory. This is the real stuff. (Eater)
This is how real soy sauce is made
Food
- foods
- sauce
Antarctica's head chef plans almost 1 million meals in advance
Keeping everyone in Antarctica fed is a massive logistical undertaking. McMurdo Station in Antarctica houses about 900 scientists in peak season, and the head chef has to plan out months in advance because of limits on when food can be shipped: Throughout their one-month stay in Antarctica, hosts Caitlin Saks and Arlo Pérez discover the… READ THE REST
How much money do major food/beverage companies give to political parties?
FoodDive has a new article tracking the campaign donations made by food and beverage conglomerates to different politicians and PACs. They particularly take a look at the differences between 2016 and 2020. Overall, it's a pretty fascinating microcosm of the money that moves our political machines in America. While most companies are pretty bipartisan with… READ THE REST
How an overabundance of frozen turkey begat the TV Dinner
As a child in the 1970s, I loved Swanson's TV Dinners although we very rarely had them. Reflecting back, I think I liked the idea more than the taste. I also recall being quite disgusted and upset when the peas and carrot would leap the foil barrier, contaminating the cobbler. Apparently there are conflicting accounts… READ THE REST
