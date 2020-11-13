Trump on verge of conceding in Rose Garden speech, changes mind mid-sentence

Reading from a prompter in a Rose Garden speech this afternoon, Trump appeared to concede that he would not lead the next presidential administration, but stopped mid-sentence to hedge his bets.

"I will not, this administration will not be going into lockdown and hopefully the," Trump said, and then paused for a moment to gather his thoughts. Then added: "whatever happens in the future, who knows which administration it will be, time will tell."

The remark came during a brief address where he boasted about his coronavirus response and claimed credit for the vaccine developed by Pfizer in Germany.