Weather causes SpaceX delay of second astronaut launch to Sunday night

SpaceX is delaying its planned second astronaut flight by a day because of high wind and weather conditions that threaten recovery and recycling of the rocket booster. The launch has been pushed to Sunday night.

The news of a launch scrub came late Friday after SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted he received mixed test results for COVID-19, and was waiting for more testing to confirm whether he had the disease caused by coronavirus, which he has spent months minimizing and once said would be gone from the USA by April.

From AP:

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said anyone testing positive for COVID-19 must quarantine under NASA policy and remain isolated. Officials said contact tracing by SpaceX found no link between Musk and any personnel in close touch with the four astronauts, who remain cleared for flight. "I can assure everyone that we're looking good for the (crew) launch and all of the critical personnel involved," said SpaceX's Benji Reed, senior director for human spaceflight. It wasn't immediately known if Musk would be allowed at the Kennedy Space Center launching site even if later tests came up negative.

